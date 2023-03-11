Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,510 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,510 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 3,001,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,354. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.