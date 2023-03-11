Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.42.

CVX stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,035. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

