Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 264.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 772,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 6,458,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

