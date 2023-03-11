Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $154,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.76. 4,381,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,377. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

