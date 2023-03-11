Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $161,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,840. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day moving average of $213.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

