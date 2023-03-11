Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. 1,010,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,334. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

