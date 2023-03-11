Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $191,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 460,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 60,754 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lazard by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 1,156,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,247. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

