Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

