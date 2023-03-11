Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Trading Down 3%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.86. 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68.
Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
