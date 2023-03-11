NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Shares Up 26.7%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Rating) shares shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

NeoVolta Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

