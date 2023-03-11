Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $3.41. Netlist shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 1,028,751 shares.

Netlist Trading Down 29.4 %

The company has a market cap of $648.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.