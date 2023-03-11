Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $191,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $212.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average is $230.08. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

