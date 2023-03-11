Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $176,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $293.04 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.47.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

