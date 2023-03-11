Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.64% of Waste Connections worth $221,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0 %

WCN stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.