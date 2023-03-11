Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.27% of Toro worth $205,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Trading Down 5.7 %

TTC opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

