Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 39,380 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,523,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,380 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.16% of Power Integrations worth $226,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

