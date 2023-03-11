Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.53% of FirstService worth $185,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FirstService Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.