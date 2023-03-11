Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.84% of Glacier Bancorp worth $208,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBCI stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

