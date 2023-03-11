Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.70% of Arista Networks worth $242,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

ANET stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $152.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,762,339. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

