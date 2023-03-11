Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.37. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 96,839 shares changing hands.

Nevada Copper Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$238.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

