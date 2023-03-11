New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Up 61.1% in February

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,093. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $600.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

