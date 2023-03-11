New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading Down 2.4%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.44). Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.48).

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.58.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

