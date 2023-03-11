Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.66), with a volume of 26456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.64).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 million, a PE ratio of 392.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

