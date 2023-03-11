Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Update

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 82,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 828.0 days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $2.02 on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia.

