Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.0 days.

NXPRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nexans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $98.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.25. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $101.75.

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

