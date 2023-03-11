NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0166 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $613,373.64 and $296.22 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00035301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00224955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,430.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01699438 USD and is down -11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5,452.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

