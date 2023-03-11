Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,079.48

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,079.48 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($12.99). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($12.99), with a volume of 22,116 shares.

Nichols Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.66. The company has a market capitalization of £394.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

