Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CONXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

