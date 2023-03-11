Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NROM stock remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.05. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

