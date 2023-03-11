Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Everbridge worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 74.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Everbridge by 48.7% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 798,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge Stock Down 5.3 %

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

EVBG stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

