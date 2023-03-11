Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $13.01 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNH stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.22 and a 200-day moving average of $513.12.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.