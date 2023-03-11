Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,748 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,287,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 286,057 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 931,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 849,958 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 437,826 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NYSE:SLAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

