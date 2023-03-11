Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63,297 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $203.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

