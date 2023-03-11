Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $10.59 Million Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in argenx by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $341.30 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

