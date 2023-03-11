Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 93,036 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RL opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

