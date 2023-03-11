Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $9.10 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.95.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average of $340.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $265.07 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.