Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. Noodles & Company also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $147,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

