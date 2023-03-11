Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$59.52 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54.

About Noram Lithium

(Get Rating)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.