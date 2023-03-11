Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

NSC stock opened at $210.45 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.