North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.62

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as high as C$24.25. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$23.21, with a volume of 59,171 shares.
NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.67.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
