North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.80

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $12.00. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 63,682 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $110.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.39%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.