Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Director Charles Michael Cirillo Acquires 4,000 Shares

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) Director Charles Michael Cirillo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.58. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.