Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires New Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $5,576,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $530,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 329.67%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.