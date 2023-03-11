Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $363,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

