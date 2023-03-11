Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) by 1,480.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,035 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Gelesis were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gelesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gelesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gelesis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gelesis alerts:

Gelesis Stock Performance

Gelesis stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gelesis Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Gelesis Company Profile

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gelesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.