Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

