Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $187,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Veru by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Veru by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veru from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

