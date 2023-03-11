Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,285 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 765,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.