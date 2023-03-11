Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IBB stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

