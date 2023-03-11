Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $207,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,056,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

